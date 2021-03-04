Waco: Family Health Center renamed as services merge

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Family Health Center officials announced Wednesday they’re merging all services they offer including dental, medical, and behavioral health care, and renaming the facility Waco Family Medicine.

Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, says it’s more than a name change.

“The direction of primary care is toward integration so that individuals who come see a primary care clinician don’t feel like they are being parsed out in multiple different areas of clinical care.”

Griggs says the hope is to make things easier for patients, creating a simplified experience, especially for low-income and at-risk patients.

“Two-thirds of this population falls at or under the poverty line,” McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller said.

“(It’s) An organization in which 60% of its patients are ethnic or racial minorities.”

“They suffer more from chronic conditions,” Griggs said.

“Their lifespan is shorter. That’s been true also in the pandemic.”

Griggs says it’s a crucial time in the fight against COVID-19, especially for underserved communities.

“The realities of experiencing poverty are fewer safeguards against changes in the environment, changes in community health,” Griggs said.

