After getting call about barber shop shooting, police find 3 wounded at Texas hospital

Another shooting was then reported at 3500 W Wheatland Road, at Methodist Charlton Medical...
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Preliminary reports from Dallas police confirm officers have found three people shot at one location.

Police tell CBS 11 News it was around midday on March 5 when they received calls about a shooting at La Stylez Barber and Beauty Spa in the 3200 block of West Camp Wisdom Road, but when officers arrived at the scene they didn’t find any victims.

Another shooting was then reported at 3500 W Wheatland Road, at Methodist Charlton Medical Center. When officers arrived there they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Officials say it appears the calls are related and that the victims were taken from the first call location to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the victims or the status of the shooter.

