Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker. Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, that Parker, arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb, has waived extradition. (Idabel Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim’s womb now faces a second murder charge.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted 28-year-old Taylor Parker for murder in the death of the child.

Parker is charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter, who died at an Oklahoma hospital where she was taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker’s lap.

