Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of a pregnant woman and removal of the baby from the victim’s womb now faces a second murder charge.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that a Bowie County grand jury on Thursday indicted 28-year-old Taylor Parker for murder in the death of the child.

Parker is charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter, who died at an Oklahoma hospital where she was taken after a Texas state trooper stopped Parker near the Oklahoma state line and found the baby in Parker’s lap.

