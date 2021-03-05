Advertisement

Central Texas 3rd graders bring history to life in school’s ‘wax museum’

George Washington checks over his notes from his research on the country's first president.
George Washington checks over his notes from his research on the country's first president.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - From Tiger Woods to George Washington and Michelle Obama, a local elementary school was packed with pint-sized students sporting famous faces as third graders brought history to life in a live “wax museum” in the cafeteria of Belton’s Charter Oak Elementary School.

“Today we are having a live wax museum where the kids have been studying different biographies and so they got to choose a famous person and today they are bringing that person to life,” teacher Lorrin Steinke said.

The event Thursday was the culmination of the students’ studies of biographies.

The students were each asked to choose a different famous person.

Then they went to work researching biographies from childhood to adulthood to find out what contributed to the fame of the people they chose and the ways they changed the world.

Civil rights activist Rosa Park was the choice of student Charlotte DeVoss.

“I think she’s a very remarkable woman,” Charlotte said, dressed as the iconic figure best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

“She had a statue in her honor after she died, which I think is really cool. Maybe I’ll be like her someday.”

Holocaust victim Ann Frank was represented, along with several political figures including former First Lady Michelle Obama and first U.S. president, George Washington.

A few athletes were part of the crowd including golfing legend Tiger Woods and Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Student Aaron Davila chose Mahomes and said he loved learning about his favorite football player whose jersey he was wearing.

“I learned a lot about where he went to college, how he stared.  He wanted to play baseball when he was little.”

Steinke says she’s proud of the work of her students.

“I think they did an awesome job and worked really hard,” she said.

The elementary school just opened last year so this is the first year they’ve had the event.

They hope to have it again next year.

