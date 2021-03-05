Advertisement

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the February jobs report

A restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The American job market...
A restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The American job market delivered a surprising burst of strength in February, raising hopes that the rollout of vaccines will allow the U.S. economy to gain momentum as the weather warms up. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s job market delivered a surprising burst of strength in February. It lifted hopes that the rollout of viral vaccines, the distribution of federal aid and the increasing willingness and ability of consumers to go out and spend will invigorate the economy as the weather warms up.

Employers added 379,000 jobs, the government said Friday, the most since October and far surpassing economists’ predictions.

The unemployment rate, which dipped to 6.2%, has now dropped nearly every month since it peaked at 14.8% in April of last year after the pandemic erupted in the United States and inflicted breathtaking job losses.

