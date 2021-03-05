Advertisement

FBI arrests North Texas police officer for alleged distribution of child porn

An affidavit with details on the criminal investigation is currently sealed.(AP - FBI)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, March 4, Denton Police Officer David Schoolcraft is charged with distribution of child pornography.

The FBI arrested Officer Schoolcraft on Wednesday afternoon, March 3.

The alleged crime happened in late December 2020.

An affidavit with details on the criminal investigation is currently sealed.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Friday, March 12 in federal court.

Schoolcraft is on administrative leave pending the outcome from his criminal case and the concurrent administrative case.

Schoolcraft has been a patrol officer with the department for 15 years.

