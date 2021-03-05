Advertisement

Killeen Educators Association disagrees with TEA guidance

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After TEA Commissioner Mike Morath issued guidance saying school districts are now allowed to decide whether or not to mandate face masks, a handful of educators and teachers unions disagree with the decision.

Killeen ISD was one of the first districts to come out and say they weren’t planning on changing their policy in the wake of the decision.

“The boards have the total authority and discretion to change and alter this,” Morath said.

“We know that there are some places that want to alter this and some other places that they want to keep things in place. So we want the boards to be able to take action.”

Rick Beaule with the Killeen Educators Association says he doesn’t think that the choice should be made at the district level.

“Any time you have a school district that has a mandate, there’s gonna be a neighboring district that doesn’t and now districts will be vulnerable,” he said.

“There’s times when local control makes absolute sense, but a pandemic is not one of them.”

Beaule says teachers and staff are happy the district decided to keep masks around.

He adds that until the vaccine is available to the general public, everyone should continue to mask up.

“We’re not out of this yet,” he said.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to make sure we maintain our due diligence and make sure that that light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t turn into an oncoming train.”

