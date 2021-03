WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just two days after winning the program’s first-ever Big 12 championship, the Bears returned to action. Baylor welcomed in No. 17 Oklahoma State and their star freshman Cade Cunningham.

The Bears defeated 81-70 OSU to improve to 20-1 overall, 12-1 in Big 12 play.

Baylor will end regular season play on Sunday against Texas Tech.

