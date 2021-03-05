One state governor will sign bill to ‘protect girls’ from transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign the Miss. Fairness Act that passed Wednesday by the House and Senate.

The bill would require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological sex of its players.

Reeves, along with his colleagues, believe that the Fairness Act is “protecting young girls.”

I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.



It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue. Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong. https://t.co/sncpaPlTbZ — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 4, 2021

Many states are considering similar legislation as the bill is a direct response to President Biden’s Executive Order signed in his first days in office mandating that transgender women should be able to compete on female teams in school.

Angela Hill isn’t worried about being politically correct. For the second year in a row, she’s taking on the topic of transgender athletes.

“It’s designed to protect women athletes and female only sports from having to compete against biological males but identifies females,” said Sen. Hill.

The Human Rights Campaign says they’re concerned about several parts of the bill.

“The name... fairness act, there’s nothing fair about it, it’s intended to discriminate against LGBTQ people, specifically the transgender community and transgender youth,” said HRC Mississippi State Director Rob Hill.

We asked Senator Hill if there have been specific instances where a transgender athlete born a male sought to play on a female team.

“I’ve been told by coaches that this policy is needed in Mississippi and it’s needed now,” described Sen. Hill. “So, what we have to do is make sure that the girls in Mississippi don’t wind up in the position that those in Connecticut are. And they’re all tied up in court.”

“We’re very in touch with our LGBTQ constituents around the state and I don’t believe her for a minute when she says she’s heard from coaches who are concerned about this,” noted Hill. “There is just no real concern.”

Mississippi is not the only state seeking to put a similar law on the books. The ACLU shows more than 20 state legislatures have filed similar bills. Idaho passed a bill like this last year. And Governor Tate Reeves says he’ll sign Senate Bill 2536 into law.

“This is a solution looking for a problem that does not exist,” said HRC Mississippi’s Rob Hill.

“Wanted to be prepared and not be leading from behind and have a policy in place,” expressed Senator Angela Hill.

The Human Rights Campaign believes the law will immediately end up in a court battle.

