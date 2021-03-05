Advertisement

Restaurant fire under investigation

Fire crews work to put out fire.
Fire crews work to put out fire.(Eric B. Garretty, City Manager)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Mexia Fire Marshall is investigation a fire at the “El Patio Mexican Grill” located at 924 East Milam Street.

It happened just after midnight Friday.

According to the city manager, when crews arrived at 12:30 a.m., they quickly found the flames in the back of the building.

The fire was put out about 10 minutes later.

The restaurant was closed at the time and there were no injuries reported by either restaurant workers or firefighters.

Eric Garretty, City Manger, explained the cause of the fire was not immediately apparent.

So now, the city’s Fire Marshall has opened an investigation.

