Still monitoring for a stray shower or two today

A cold front is expected to swing through Central Texas today. Rain chances are staying capped near 10%, but there’s a chance that some light rain may fall! The best potential for rain is east of I-35 during the morning and early afternoon, but there will be another 10% chance of a shower or storm near I-35 just shortly after sunset. Honestly, nearly everyone should stay rain-free and the biggest story will be the changes to our temperatures. Morning temperatures are starting out in the low-to-mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds in the morning should lead to some afternoon sunshine and highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s even with the front passing through. Cooler air arrives tonight and sticks around this weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday in the mid 40s reach the mid 60s for highs. We’ll see temperatures fall into the low 40s Saturday night before rebounding into the mid-to-upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

High pressure is expected to build across the Gulf of Mexico next week and that’ll help to keep rain and storm chances mostly away from Central Texas but high pressure is expected to break down late next week and should open the door for shower and storm chances, potentially with some locally heavy rain too. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday before turning mostly cloudy Tuesday throuhg the remainder of the week. Temperatures in the low 70s Monday will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s until a cold front likely swings through Friday. Strong south winds are in the forecast next week too. Sustained winds Monday through Friday should be between 15 and 20 MPH but may gust to between 25 and 35 MPH at times. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will come out of the north Friday or Saturday behind an arriving front and those north winds will be strong too. As far as precipitation chances go ,there’s only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Those chances climb to 30% Friday, 40% Saturday, and stay near 30% Sunday. We’re confident that it’ll rain next weekend, but it’s too early too tell if rain will occur only on Saturday or mostly on Sunday. Strong storms could be possible next weekend too but the chances are staying low for the time being.

