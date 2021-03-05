Advertisement

Teenager indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Bernett in January. (File)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Ocie Bernett, 18, has been indicted for capital murder in a shooting in October 2020 that left a Waco man dead.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Bernett in January.

The indictment stems from a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Officers who responded found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital.

Two other suspects have been identified in the deadly shooting, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said at the time of the arrest, but he provided no further details.

Bernett remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $450,000 bond.

McLennan County grand jurors also returned a murder indictment Thursday against a Waco man stemming from a deadly shooting in November.

Berry Freeman, 26, of Waco has been jailed since his arrest on Nov. 10, 2020 on the parole violation warrant.

He was served with the murder warrant in December.

The indictment stems from the Nov. 4, 2020 shooting death of Bryan Johnson, 33.

Officers found Johnson lying outside G’s Food Mart in the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Road in Waco after responding to a report of gunfire at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

He had been shot in the head.

Officers attempted CPR, police said, but Johnson couldn’t be revived.

He died just about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Freeman is held on bonds totaling more than $250,000.

