Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Police are seeking witnesses and information after a Texas man was shot early Friday on a Georgia interstate and died.

Officers in Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85.

They found a stopped vehicle and a man who had been shot at least once.

Corey Detiege, 33 of Sugar Land, died at a local hospital.

Police said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter’s vehicle was immediately available.

