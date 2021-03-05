Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Police are seeking witnesses and information after a Texas man was shot early Friday on a Georgia interstate and died.
Officers in Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85.
They found a stopped vehicle and a man who had been shot at least once.
Corey Detiege, 33 of Sugar Land, died at a local hospital.
Police said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter’s vehicle was immediately available.
