Advertisement

Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway

Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate highway that left a Texas man dead. (File)(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Police are seeking witnesses and information after a Texas man was shot early Friday on a Georgia interstate and died.

Officers in Gwinnett County, just outside of Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85.

They found a stopped vehicle and a man who had been shot at least once.

Corey Detiege, 33 of Sugar Land, died at a local hospital.

Police said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter’s vehicle was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five skimmers were discovered Wednesday. (File)
Five credit card skimmers found on pumps at local gas station
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says
Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings
Former ERCOT CEO Bill Magness
ERCOT CEO ‘terminated’ in aftermath of winter storm

Latest News

George Washington checks over his notes from his research on the country's first president.
Central Texas 3rd graders bring history to life in school’s ‘wax museum’
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Bernett in January. (File)
Teenager indicted for capital murder in shooting that left local man dead
The Warriors Research Institute says parents need more support during the pandemic, and the new...
Local institute creates program to help parents through pandemic stresses