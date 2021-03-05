Uncharted territory: Local team makes deepest run in school history

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena lost 24 games last year, but without those failures, they never would have found this year’s successes.

Head Coach Matt Jackson explains, “I think, with a lot of the stuff we went through last year, that growth happens. We went through the fire together.”

The team has bounced back by making a run all the way to the regional tournament for the first time in school history.

Coach Jackson tells me they did it the ‘Leopard Way’.

“All the small things and the pillars that make us successful – toughness, accountability, integrity. A lot of those things. We believe that if we live by those things, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”

One of the biggest lessons the team had to learn: no matter how things are going, stay positive, and keep moving forward.

Coach Jackson drove this point home at practice this week, telling the team: “You think every possession is going to be great on Friday? Are we going to play a perfect game? Stop dropping your heads. Next play. Got it? Here we go. "

Lorena loves to put on a show when the lights are on and the stands are full, but the team can only do that because of the work put in when the gym is empty.

Senior point guard Vrail George says, “They just see that we put the ball in the hoop, but, really, we do all the little things in practice.”

Fellow senior Graham Goolsby adds, “Lots of defense. Lots and lots of defense. Taking charges. Working hard. At the end of practice my legs are always burning, I’m wanting to go home, but you just have to work through it.”

With only a handful of local teams left in the playoffs, Coach Jackson invites fans from across central Texas to jump on the bandwagon.

“We would love to just have you come out and support. Come see a great group of kids who hustle, work hard, love each other, and set a really good example for the future generation. They’re just a fun team to get behind.”

The Leopards play in the regional semifinals this Friday in Madisonville.

