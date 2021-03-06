Advertisement

As violence surges, some question Portland axing police unit

FILE - In this Aug. 30 2020 file photo police make arrests on the scene of protests at a Portland police precinct on in Portland, Ore. Amid protests following the police killing of George Floyd last year Portland dissolved a special police unit designed to focus on gun violence. Critics say the squad unfairly targeted Black people, but gun violence and homicides have since spiked in Oregon's largest city, and some say disbanding the 35-officer unit was a mistake. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein,File)(Paula Bronstein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland, Oregon, last year dissolved a special police unit designed to focus on gun violence during the national reckoning over racial injustice.

Critics say the squad unfairly targeted Black people and urged resources be redirected elsewhere.

But gun violence and homicides have since spiked in the liberal city like they have in other places nationwide, and some say disbanding the unit was a mistake.

Shootings also have overwhelmingly affected the Black community. But officials attribute a rise in gun violence in U.S. cities to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, economic anxiety and stress on mental health.

