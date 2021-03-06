Cooler (but still nice!) Weekend

It will be noticeably cooler but overall still a nice Saturday is in store for us! Mornings and evenings, over the weekend, will be chilly getting into the low and mid 40s. Breezy conditions will linger into the start of the weekend but will not be nearly as strong as what will knock us around Friday. Winds will be out of the NE about 10-15mph for Saturday, but they turn to the south once again come Sunday. That will help to give us a boost in temperatures, back into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

The 70s return next week with a quick warming trend. High pressure will be in control of our weather and keeping us quiet. The biggest changes we will see next week will be increasing clouds, warmth and humidity. We will have some breezy days in the forecast mid-week but at this time, rain chances look through Friday of next week. We do see a chance for some showers as early as Thursday and Friday but the better chances for rain will come for us next weekend.

