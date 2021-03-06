Killeen police arrest suspect in shooting at local bar

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Friday announced Robert Theodore Jones, 37, the suspect involved in a shooting at The Spot Bar & Restaurant earlier in the week, is currently in the Bell County Jail charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police officers were dispatched to the restaurant located at 10540 South Fort Hood Road at around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, February 28, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting victim.

When the officers arrived, they encountered a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to Scott and White Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was standing near the rear patio area, when the suspect began shooting at him multiple times, causing him to sustain several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description of the suspect. Police said the incident was also recorded by surveillance cameras.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit also received numerous anonymous tips about the identity of the alleged shooter.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Jones.

The United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Jones in the 3000 block of Dannen Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, police said.

