More than 1 million COVID-19 doses headed to Texas as case counts slow, death toll grows

(KWTX) - More than a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped next week to a long list of providers in Central Texas and around the state including 245,200 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Texas Department of State Health services announced Friday.

The announcement came as DSHS reported more than 4,000 new cases of the virus and 256 more deaths and another 122 cases and 15 more deaths were reported in Central Texas.

The state is allocating 929,320 of the doses to 1,651 providers in 234 of the state’s 254 counties and another 200,000 doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 457,000 doses intended as second doses for those vaccinated earlier.

DSHS data show the Bell County Public Health District, is due to receive 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

But shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are headed to clinics and pharmacies throughout Central Texas.

A full list of the providers and the doses they’re scheduled to receive is available online alphabetized by county. (Note: The top portion lists hub vaccination sites and below that is a long list of other providers)

As of Friday, 98,852 or just more than 13% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 56,213 or about 7.5% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 4,053,836 or about 16.5% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,238,790 or 9% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 28,266 residents, or just more than 10% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 18,394 or almost 7% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 32,387 residents, or 16% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 17,205 or 8.5% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 18% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 10% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 9.6% have received one and 6% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 14.6% have received one and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, almost 10% have received one dose and 5% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 19% have received one dose and almost 10% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County,14% have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 10.8% have received one dose and 5.4% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 12% have received one dose and about 5% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 13.5% have received one dose and 5.6% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 15% have received one dose and just more than 8% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 19% have received one dose and just more than 10% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 21.5% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 15.5% have received one and 6.5% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, almost 7% have received one and 2.3% are fully vaccinated.

DSHS reported 5,063 additional cases of the virus Friday, 4,277 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,314,187.

Of the total 147,360 cases were active Friday, 2,470,308 patients have recovered and at least 5,065 were hospitalized, down 200 from Thursday’s total.

The statewide death toll rose by 256 Friday to 44,134.

As many as 1,524 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, the regional death toll Friday was 1,497 including 368 Bell County residents, 17 fewer than the local count of 385; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 46 Freestone County residents; 25 Hamilton County residents; 98 Hill County residents; 30 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 65 Limestone County residents; 443 McLennan County residents, 10 more than the local count of 433; 40 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 123 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 133; 38 Robertson County residents, and 21 San Saba County residents.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas increased by 122 Friday to 73,773.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 69 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 7% all hospitalizations and filling about 6% of available beds.

At least 43COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 9% of all hospitalizations and filling about 6.5% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 8.16% down 8.29% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Friday reported the deaths of a Killeen man in his 80s, a Killeen woman in her 60s, a Belton woman in her 80s, a Belton man in his 90s, a Killeen man in his 60s, and a Bell County man in his 50s, raising the county’s death toll to 385, according to local data.

State data showed 368 deaths.

The health district Friday reported 33 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 20,704.

Of the total, 563 cases were active Friday and 19,756 diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

Temple’s city hall, human resources office, historic post office, Parks and Recreation office, service center, and the Hillcrest Cemetery office, all of which were closed in November as COVID-19 cases surged, began to reopen Monday. Temple’s public library will remain closed to walk-in traffic through March 15. Municipal Court and the Utility Business Office remain closed to walk-in traffic, as well.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed 10 active cases and a total of 335 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed one active case one involving a student, and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed seven cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,569 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 757 involving students and 812 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across two campuses Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed seven cases across six campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the death of a 91-year-old woman Friday, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 433, according to local data.

State data showed 443 deaths.

The health district reported 44 additional cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 25,335.

Of the total, 167 cases were active Friday, 24,735 residents have recovered, and 41 were hospitalized, 13 of them on ventilators.

Of the 41, 29 are McLennan County residents.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 330 active cases Friday, 327 involving students, two involving staff and one involving a faculty member. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,367 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 88 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff. The university has decided to restrict school-sponsored international travel through the end of June. A decision on travel in July in August will be made by April 1.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed five active cases, four of them involving students, and a cumulative total of 344 cases, 264 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard showed two active cases Friday at Lake Air Montessori, and 264 involving students, 280 involving staff and 15 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed seven cases across three campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,605 confirmed and 244 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed 6,296 patients have recovered and two more have died, raising the county’s death toll to 80.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 20 active cases across seven campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed a case involving a student at Gatesville High School and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where one inmate was isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 70 cases involving inmates and 17 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 716 inmates were restricted and 70 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 50 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,836 confirmed and 179 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,976 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and three involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 123 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and two cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,081 confirmed and 574 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,482 patients have recovered and 65 have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,390 confirmed and 2,205 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, 5,321 patients have recovered.

State data showed 123 deaths.

Local data showed 133 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,309 confirmed and 292 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,521 patients have recovered and 31 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,041 confirmed and 720 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,718 patients have recovered and 46 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported six cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 696 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 703 patients have recovered and 25 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,657 confirmed cases and 663 probable cases Friday. At least 4,136 patients have recovered and 98 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed two cases Friday involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate School and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High.

Lampasas County had 1,741 confirmed and 324 probable cases Friday. At least 1,932 patients have recovered, and 30 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,213 confirmed and 330 probable cases Friday. At least 1,462 patients have recovered, and a 40th resident has died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,348 confirmed and 1,026 probable cases Friday. At least 2,341 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. Three patients were hospitalized Friday.

Mills County had 577 confirmed and 57 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 582 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,616 confirmed cases Friday and 404 probable cases. At least 1,921 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 551 confirmed cases Friday and 251 probable cases. At least 777 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.