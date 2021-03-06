Nice Weather To Start The Week with Warm & Windy Conditions Mid-Week

We’ll have some good weather this evening with cool temperatures in the mid 50′s after a nice sunset. After that we dip into the low 40′s during the overnight with clear skies, before chilly lows in the upper 30′s arrive at sunrise on Sunday. Sunshine dominates all day long and this will bring highs into the upper 60′s during the afternoon. South winds return on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 70′s. However, mid-week, a Low will move by our area and increase our winds quite a bit. We’ll have wind gusts around 35mph by Wednesday and this will last through Thursday, bringing highs close to 80° on Thursday.

Those winds will also usher in some moisture, which will allow for good storm development next Saturday as a cold front is expected to move into the area. It’s too early to tell if severe weather will be taking place, but storm chances overall do look good for next weekend. The cold front brings highs back into the mid 60′s next weekend too.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.