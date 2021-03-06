Advertisement

Panama City police searching for escaped inmate

Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from a Department of Corrections facility on Highway 390 Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Florida Department of Corrections Community Release Center located at 3609 Highway 390.

Officers learned Michael A. Pizzuto cut his electronic monitor and ran away. An immediate search for Pizzuto was initiated by the Panama City Police Department with assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Pizzuto, 31, is six feet tall, weighing 232 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen northbound on Highway 390.

Pizzuto has active warrants for escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, and violation of community control.

Anyone having information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

