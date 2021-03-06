Advertisement

PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tajuan Carvell Brooks, 43, the driver accused of fleeing the scene after colliding with a police unit late Thursday evening was in police custody late Friday, charged with accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid and false report to a police officer.

The wreck happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. on March 4 at the intersection of Trimmier Road and Stan Schlueter Loop.

A police sergeant was reportedly traveling northbound on Trimmier Road and entering the intersection with a green light.

Brooks, allegedly operating a Dodge Charger, was traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter Loop and allegedly ran the red light, colliding into the patrol unit. 

Police said Brooks fled the scene and failed to render aid.  A short time later, officers were notified someone was attempting to report a Dodge Charger stolen. 

Investigators were able to identify Brooks as the person allegedly reporting the stolen vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Brooks was at the Killeen City Jail awaiting arraignment late Friday night.

The police sergeant injured in the wreck sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

