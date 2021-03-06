Salado: Village invests $40,000 in a toilet trailer

SALADO, Texas (KWTX)-- The Village of Salado’s government has invested $40,000 in a toilet trailer that they say will improve the experience of visitors coming into the small tourist town.

The trailer has sat in the parking lot of the Salado Civic Center for months as village leaders looked for a permanent home for it.

At a Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday, village leaders voted on an agreement to park the toilet trailer at a property on 128 S Main Street.

Under the agreement, the village would not pay a lease to the property owners.

The agreement also states that the village will need to move the trailer if the new owners say so.

In the event the trailer needs to be moved, the village said it will be relocated back to the civic center.

The toilet trailer has two stalls for males and females.

Village Administrator Don Ferguson said it also has air conditioning and cooling and a stereo system.

Ferguson said they would be working to add a hose to the trailer and connect sewer lines to it.

They also had plans to add temporary landscaping to beautify the trailer.

The trailer currently has stairs at each entrance but no ADA accessible ramp.

Ferguson said a ramp would be added at a later date after the trailer is open for use.

The board, Thursday also discussed upkeep of the toilet trailer. The village said it will contract with a cleaner to clean the trailer once a day on weekdays and multiple times a day on weekends. Ferguson also said there would be a supplies budget to keep the trailer stocked with toilet paper and other supplies.

The toilet trailer is expected to be open within the next two weeks. It will be open at sunrise and closed at sundown.

