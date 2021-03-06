Advertisement

State lawmaker proposes updates to how veteran suicides are tracked

One state lawmaker wants to expand what type of data Texas collects on veteran suicides beyond...
One state lawmaker wants to expand what type of data Texas collects on veteran suicides beyond the data collected by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.((Source: WIS))
By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, has proposed creating a statewide tracking system for veteran suicides.

Her bill, House Bill 2356, would require the Texas Veterans Commission to work with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to track the number of veterans in Texas who die by suicide each year and whether they had received services from the VA.

It would also require certain medical personnel in the state to report veteran suicides to the commission.

That information would be compiled into a yearly report for state lawmakers and used to inform various campaigns.

“I’m excited about it,” said Soldier 4theLord, president of the Killeen-based Soldiers in Need Foundation.

He said that the VA keeps its own data, but that data is out of date.

The most recent data related to veteran suicides on the VA’s website is from 2018.

“2018 data is not going to help last year’s COVID and all the other things that went along, and look at the beginning of 2021 here in Texas,” 4theLord said.

“We need to know now because things are changing now,” he added.

He also said that knowing the scope of the problem is essential so that lawmakers could potentially allocate more funding to nonprofits and other advocates for veterans.

