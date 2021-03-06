Advertisement

Waco: Spice Village vendors forced to scramble after pipe break

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sixty vendors were forced to move out after a pipe broke following the February freeze on the third floor of the downtown Waco building that’s home to Spice Village.

“I walked in and there was water pouring from the ceiling,” Jennifer Wilson, owner of Spice Village, said.

“I fell to my knees and I cried because it was emotional. This is such an amazing place.”

“When so many people’s livelihoods depend on this kind of business, this kind of devastation can really set us back,” Wilson said.

“We have to completely vacate the entire store,” Wilson said.

“They have told us all of the flooring has to come out, some of the walls are going to have to come down. I’m not going to let that stop us.”

Businesses were left scrambling.

Merchandise, furniture, even the flooring; Everything must go.

“Where are we going to put our product, where are we going to store it, where are we going to be in the next two weeks?” Cyndi Mazanec, Owner of La T Da, said.

“It’s been very tedious and stressful.”

“Everybody has reached out to us,” Mazanec said.

“We are all family.”

The hope is to be back in their building in six months.

Meanwhile the vendors are moving to a temporary home at 924 Austin Ave.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five skimmers were discovered Wednesday. (File)
Five credit card skimmers found on pumps at local gas station
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says
Sources tell KBTX that the missing 3-year-old was located west of Oklahoma City.
Amber Alert update: Missing College Station child found in Oklahoma
The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with arranging two killings

Latest News

A howitzer cannon fires off a blank round during a 21-gun salute. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt....
Study finds soldiers’ exposure to blasts may increase risk in Alzheimer’s
The Village of Salado’s government has invested $40,000 in a toilet trailer that they say will...
Salado: Village invests $40,000 in a toilet trailer
Dave's Burger Barn
Restaurant Report Card: 3.5.21
More than a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped next week to a long list of...
More than 1 million COVID-19 doses headed to Texas as case counts slow, death toll grows