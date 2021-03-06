Waco: Spice Village vendors forced to scramble after pipe break

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sixty vendors were forced to move out after a pipe broke following the February freeze on the third floor of the downtown Waco building that’s home to Spice Village.

“I walked in and there was water pouring from the ceiling,” Jennifer Wilson, owner of Spice Village, said.

“I fell to my knees and I cried because it was emotional. This is such an amazing place.”

“When so many people’s livelihoods depend on this kind of business, this kind of devastation can really set us back,” Wilson said.

“We have to completely vacate the entire store,” Wilson said.

“They have told us all of the flooring has to come out, some of the walls are going to have to come down. I’m not going to let that stop us.”

Businesses were left scrambling.

Merchandise, furniture, even the flooring; Everything must go.

“Where are we going to put our product, where are we going to store it, where are we going to be in the next two weeks?” Cyndi Mazanec, Owner of La T Da, said.

“It’s been very tedious and stressful.”

“Everybody has reached out to us,” Mazanec said.

“We are all family.”

The hope is to be back in their building in six months.

Meanwhile the vendors are moving to a temporary home at 924 Austin Ave.

