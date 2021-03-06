Workshop helps Marlin residents claim disaster relief funds

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin government partnered with a disaster recovery group from Austin to host a disaster relief workshop for residents who experienced property damage or loss.

Workshop organizers walked residents through the process of signing up for disaster relief grants administered through FEMA.

The workshop was hosted by the Brandy Brown and Associates LLC in the auditorium of Marlin Highschool.

Attendees were asked to bring their laptops or smart devices to follow along with the application process.

From Brandy Brown and Associates LLC:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

These general conditions must be met for an applicant to be eligible to receive IHP Assistance:

• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. FEMA must be able to verify the applicant’s identity.

• The applicant’s insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, cannot meet their disaster-caused needs. The applicant’s necessary expenses and serious needs are directly caused by a declared disaster.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

• SBA disaster loans are the primary source of federal assistance to help pay for disaster repair or replacement costs not fully covered by insurance or other compensation. SBA offers low- interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

• Businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million for property damage. Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations may also borrow to help meet disaster-caused working capital needs. Business statutory loan limit is $2 million for combined damage and working capital needs.

• Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair/replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to repair/replace personal property.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov. Homeowners and renters should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance

Video of the entire workshop is posted on the City of Marlin Facebook page for those who missed it.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.