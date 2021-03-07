Advertisement

Joint celebration in honor of Texas Independence and Waco’s 172nd birthday

Texas gained its independence on March 2 1836 while the City of Waco was founded by the Huaco...
Texas gained its independence on March 2 1836 while the City of Waco was founded by the Huaco Indians in 1849.(Photo courtesy of the Historic Waco Foundation)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas( KWTX)-- A party will be held Sunday March 7th in commemoration of Texas Independence Day and the 172nd Birthday of the city of Waco.

Texas gained its independence on March 2 1836 while the City of Waco was founded by the Huaco Indians in 1849.

The belated celebration will take place at the East Terrace House Museum from 1-4 p.m.

The Historic Waco Foundation who organizes it said attendees will enjoy Texas themed activities such as corn hole and making yarn dolls. There will also be horses present.

There will also be educational components such as a bingo game to help attendees learn a bit of Texas and Waco history

The event has been scaled down from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and guests will be required to wear masks even though the event in outdoors.

Attending the event costs $10 per family regardless of the size of the family.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Robert Theodore Jones, 37, the suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at The Spot Bar &...
Killeen police arrest suspect in shooting at local bar

Latest News

Jolie Kate Boyd and her seizure alert dog Belle
College Station community joins family for six year old for birthday parade
Aquilla resident Shawn Brock has not only given away truck beds full of free firewood and...
Central Texas Marine veteran delivers firewood, rescues stranded motorists amid winter storm
KWTX Salutes Claudia Brown
KWTX Salutes Claudia Brown
Toys for Tots