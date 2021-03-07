Joint celebration in honor of Texas Independence and Waco’s 172nd birthday

WACO, Texas( KWTX)-- A party will be held Sunday March 7th in commemoration of Texas Independence Day and the 172nd Birthday of the city of Waco.

Texas gained its independence on March 2 1836 while the City of Waco was founded by the Huaco Indians in 1849.

The belated celebration will take place at the East Terrace House Museum from 1-4 p.m.

The Historic Waco Foundation who organizes it said attendees will enjoy Texas themed activities such as corn hole and making yarn dolls. There will also be horses present.

There will also be educational components such as a bingo game to help attendees learn a bit of Texas and Waco history

The event has been scaled down from previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and guests will be required to wear masks even though the event in outdoors.

Attending the event costs $10 per family regardless of the size of the family.

