Killeen: Cancer survivor brings awareness in community walk

A Central Texas woman continued her journey in bringing awareness to colon cancer by hosting...
A Central Texas woman continued her journey in bringing awareness to colon cancer by hosting the second annual colon cancer walk in Killeen Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman continued her journey in bringing awareness to colon cancer by hosting the second annual colon cancer walk in Killeen Saturday.

Jewel Lott was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer in 2019.

As I started my journey of chemotherapy and taking medicine, I realized that not a lot of people knew about colon cancer,” she said.

According to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed for both men and women.

While receiving treatment, she began thinking of ways to inform the public about colon cancer and ways to prevent it. She ultimately decided to hold a march.

“I decided that every March, to celebrate the people that have survived and support the people still going through it,” she said.

Today, she’s in remission and the walk drew dozens of supporters, walking together and posting fact signs about colon cancer along the way.

While she’s proud of her success, Lott says she’s hopeful to continue spreading her message for many years to come.

“I’m thankful they want to support me,” she said.

“Some of them I know, and some of them I don’t. They’ve brought their spouses and their children and I’m just really thankful for their support.”

More information about colon cancer can be found on the American Cancer Society’s website.

