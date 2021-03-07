Local girls basketball team punches ticket to state title; two boys teams advance to semis

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Fairfield Lady Eagles are headed back to the state championship game.

The Lady Eagles dominated Bishop 78-41 in the semifinals Saturday.

Fairfield will play San Antonio Cole in the Championship on Wednesday.

Two local boys teams are still alive in the playoffs.

Academy and Reicher each punched tickets to the state semifinal round with wins Saturday.

Academy beat East Chambers 68-58.

Reicher beat Hill Country Christian 68-53.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.