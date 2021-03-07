Advertisement

Local girls basketball team punches ticket to state title; two boys teams advance to semis

By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Fairfield Lady Eagles are headed back to the state championship game.

The Lady Eagles dominated Bishop 78-41 in the semifinals Saturday.

Fairfield will play San Antonio Cole in the Championship on Wednesday.

Two local boys teams are still alive in the playoffs.

Academy and Reicher each punched tickets to the state semifinal round with wins Saturday.

Academy beat East Chambers 68-58.

Reicher beat Hill Country Christian 68-53.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says

Latest News

Live Oak GBB
Live Oak girls basketball falls in regional finals
Lorena Basketball
Lorena’s historic season ends in the regional semi-finals
BEES ADVANCE: Academy defeats New Waverly in double overtime
BEES ADVANCE: Academy defeats New Waverly in double overtime
Live Oak
Live Oak girls basketball falls in regional finals