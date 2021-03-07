Advertisement

Nolanville: Operation Phantom Support holds fundraiser

Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to...
Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to support military families in need in Nolanville on Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to support military families in need in Nolanville on Saturday.

From t-shirts, plaques, jewelry and a private auction, both organizations raised money to assist the families that’ve lost their belongings in the harsh winter storms last month,

Organizers like Carlos Gomez say while they’re proud to assist the military community today, there’s still more work to be done.

“It means the world to us and this is why we exist,” he said.

“This is why we created our chapter here ten years ago. We have a lot of veterans in the area, not just retired but also active duty. They are the ones that need the most help.”

Information about the program and donating can be found on Operation Phantom Support’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says

Latest News

A Central Texas woman continued her journey in bringing awareness to colon cancer by hosting...
Killeen: Cancer survivor brings awareness in community walk
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate
Workshop organizers walked residents through the process of signing up for disaster relief...
Workshop helps Marlin residents claim disaster relief funds
File Graphic
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill