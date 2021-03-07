Nolanville: Operation Phantom Support holds fundraiser

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to support military families in need in Nolanville on Saturday.

From t-shirts, plaques, jewelry and a private auction, both organizations raised money to assist the families that’ve lost their belongings in the harsh winter storms last month,

Organizers like Carlos Gomez say while they’re proud to assist the military community today, there’s still more work to be done.

“It means the world to us and this is why we exist,” he said.

“This is why we created our chapter here ten years ago. We have a lot of veterans in the area, not just retired but also active duty. They are the ones that need the most help.”

Information about the program and donating can be found on Operation Phantom Support’s website.

