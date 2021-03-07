Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says

Latest News

Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to...
Nolanville: Operation Phantom Support holds fundraiser