Advertisement

Several Texas college campuses to keep mask mandates after governor’s order

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, universities are able to choose whether they will retain and enforce mask-wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures. UT-Austin, Baylor, Southern Methodist University, Rice and the Texas A&M System are among those that will still require face masks.
Graduates attended a December Texas A&M University commencement ceremony at Reed Arena in...
Graduates attended a December Texas A&M University commencement ceremony at Reed Arena in College Station. The A&M System is among higher education institutions that will still require people to wear face masks.(Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By ANNA CANIZALES
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - Several Texas colleges and universities will still require people to wear face masks after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he will lift the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday.

Those institutions’ decisions come as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state and Houston became the first city to record cases of all major COVID-19 variants. As of March 3, only 7.5% of Texans have been fully vaccinated — far below the recommended threshold for rolling back safety restrictions. Local leaders criticized Abbott’s decision, saying the move came too early and will cost peoples’ lives.

Austin Community College, Baylor University, Paris Junior College, Rice University, Southern Methodist University, Southwestern University, the Texas A&M University System, Trinity University, Texas Tech University, the University of Texas at Austin and UT-El Paso are keeping their current COVID-19 guidelines — which include mask mandates — in place.

Each of the 11 Texas A&M System schools will determine based on local conditions what the guidance will be after the spring semester. Other universities have not yet released updated guidance in response to Abbott’s announcement, but several schools, including the University of Houston, UT-San Antonio and Lamar University have said they are reviewing the order to determine the next steps.

UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell said in a message to the UT community that keeping the mask mandate in place for the university is in accordance with guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

“We have been safely delivering on our teaching and research missions so far this year, and our protocols have been working,” Hartzell said in the message.

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said in a statement that the system anticipates guidance will be lifted at the end of the spring semester, but system members should continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines that are already in place, including masking and physical distancing.

Disclosure: Baylor University, Lamar University, Rice University, Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas at El Paso and the University of Houston have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Copyright 2021 The Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File Graphic
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Latest News

Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
More than a million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped next week to a long list of...
More than 1 million COVID-19 doses headed to Texas as case counts slow, death toll grows
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Wednesday,...
AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden’s virus response
The Warriors Research Institute says parents need more support during the pandemic, and the new...
Local institute creates program to help parents through pandemic stresses