Advertisement

Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.(Eric Franklin)
By STAFF
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On March 6, 2021 at approximately 7:20pm, Killeen Police Officers responded to an accident involving a motorcycle on I-14, eastbound.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger were trying to pass vehicles on the shoulder after coming off the access road and clipped a car causing the accident.

The male driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in stable but critical condition and the female passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

The other vehicle occupants received no injuries. No further information at this time

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says

Latest News

Operation Phantom Support and the Combat Vets Association Chapter 23-5 held a fundraiser to...
Nolanville: Operation Phantom Support holds fundraiser
A Central Texas woman continued her journey in bringing awareness to colon cancer by hosting...
Killeen: Cancer survivor brings awareness in community walk
Panama City police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Panama City police searching for escaped inmate
Workshop organizers walked residents through the process of signing up for disaster relief...
Workshop helps Marlin residents claim disaster relief funds