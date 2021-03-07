Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - On March 6, 2021 at approximately 7:20pm, Killeen Police Officers responded to an accident involving a motorcycle on I-14, eastbound.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle with a male driver and female passenger were trying to pass vehicles on the shoulder after coming off the access road and clipped a car causing the accident.

The male driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in stable but critical condition and the female passenger received non-life threatening injuries.

The other vehicle occupants received no injuries. No further information at this time

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.