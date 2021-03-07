State lawmaker files bill to protect Confederate statues, monuments

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A bill filed in the Texas Legislature in Austin could have a big impact in Bell County.

House Bill 2571, filed Texas Independence Day, would protect historic landmarks and monuments from removal or destruction.

The bill’s author, State Rep.Bryan Slaton, (R) Royse City, said the bill will help preserve the history of the Lone Star State.

“It is important that we remember the lessons and stories of the past and preserve our storied history for the future,” said Slaton, in a news release. “At a time when monuments and statues representing our history and traditions continue to be destroyed across america and even within texas itself, it is more important than ever that we protect our historic monuments in the public square.”

HB 2571 would affect the statue of a Confederate soldier, on display at the Bell County Courthouse, which has been a source of much debate among residents.

Back in September, county commissioners voted to keep the statue in place until the issue can be put on a ballot for voters.

However, in order for that to happen, a specific bill must be filed during the state legislature. So far, that bill has not been introduced.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.