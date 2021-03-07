Advertisement

State lawmaker files bill to protect Confederate statues, monuments

A bill filed in the Texas Legislature, House Bill 2571, would protect historic landmarks and...
A bill filed in the Texas Legislature, House Bill 2571, would protect historic landmarks and monuments from removal or destruction. That includes Confederate statues.(Alex Gibbs)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A bill filed in the Texas Legislature in Austin could have a big impact in Bell County.

House Bill 2571, filed Texas Independence Day, would protect historic landmarks and monuments from removal or destruction.

The bill’s author, State Rep.Bryan Slaton, (R) Royse City, said the bill will help preserve the history of the Lone Star State.

“It is important that we remember the lessons and stories of the past and preserve our storied history for the future,” said Slaton, in a news release. “At a time when monuments and statues representing our history and traditions continue to be destroyed across america and even within texas itself, it is more important than ever that we protect our historic monuments in the public square.”

HB 2571 would affect the statue of a Confederate soldier, on display at the Bell County Courthouse, which has been a source of much debate among residents.

Back in September, county commissioners voted to keep the statue in place until the issue can be put on a ballot for voters.

However, in order for that to happen, a specific bill must be filed during the state legislature. So far, that bill has not been introduced.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out just after midnight Friday morning.
Restaurant fire under investigation
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File image
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Texas woman charged in death of pregnant woman faces new charge in death of infant removed from victim’s womb
ERCOT made a $16 billion error in pricing during the week of the winter storm that caused power...
ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during freeze, firm says

Latest News

Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
Smith posted a now viral video on Facebook, accusing her son’s classmates of forcing Humphrey,...
‘This Is beyond bullying’: Justice sought for Plano ISD boy allegedly abused by Haggard Middle School students
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border