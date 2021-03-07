‘This Is beyond bullying’: Justice sought for Plano ISD boy allegedly abused by Haggard Middle School students

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW .COM) - An active investigation is underway by Plano ISD officials and the police department over disturbing allegations of bullying and abuse involving students at Haggard Middle School.

SeMarion Humphrey’s mother, Summer Smith, said she has been reporting incidents to his school for months. However, the tipping point came from an incident at a sleepover last month.

Smith posted a now viral video on Facebook, accusing her son’s classmates of forcing Humphrey, 13, to drink urine. She claimed the sleepover was orchestrated by the kids to purposefully bully him.

Smith said one of the classmates befriended Humphrey a month before to get him to go. She also said it was that night that he was shot with BB guns, hit in his sleep and called racial slurs.

“How horrible must you be. This is not a prank. This is beyond bullying. You are evil, they are evil,” Smith said about the accused students during a news conference Friday.

The mother said Humphrey has been harassed, degraded and physically and mentally tortured by students at his school. But despite making reports, she said she didn’t receive help from staff.

“When you say there’s nothing you can do, what do you mean exactly? Because it seems to me that there’s plenty you can do…” Smith said. “It was premeditated and obvious that SeMarion was only invited for their pure entertainment.”

Police said they will conduct a full investigation to identify any criminal offenses. The school district is also investigating.

Plano ISD has not yet responded to questions about why action wasn’t taken earlier.

In an updated statement Friday evening, the district said, in part: “Due to legal restrictions regarding the confidentiality of student information, Plano ISD is unable to release specific student information, but it can confirm appropriate measures were promptly taken to protect the victim and to investigate the allegations. Plano ISD does not condone bullying, harassment, and/or threats against any student. It is the District’s hope and expectation that all parties work collaboratively to create a climate of mutual respect even in the midst of disagreement.”

Protests could be seen in front of Haggard Middle School Friday afternoon, with students and parents calling for change.

“This is going to change, and I mean that,” Smith said.

Plano ISD also said some personnel have received threats of violence. “… the District wants to clearly state that such threats will not be tolerated and will be referred to law enforcement for appropriate intervention.”

