We Start The Week Sunny with Clouds and Gusty Winds Mid-Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be another nice evening with temperatures in the mid 50′s after sunset.  Afterwards we cool to the upper 40′s by 11pm, with morning lows in the upper 30′s for the drive into work.  Sunshine dominates again on Monday, bringing highs to around 70° in the afternoon.  Other than a few spotty showers in the morning, Tuesday is looking good with highs in the low 70′s despite some extra clouds going through the day.  After that our windy warmup arrives on Wednesday.  Highs will be in the low to mid 70′s under mostly cloudy skies, with winds gusting to around 35mph at times in the afternoon.  However, Thursday will be the warmest and windiest day with highs in the mid 70′s and wind gusts around 35-40mph.

Winds start to back off a little more heading into next weekend, but rain chances will be going up as a large upper-level system will move by our area.  This will allow for good storm chances as we head into Saturday, when a cold front moves through the area.  A couple strong storms can’t be ruled out on Saturday due to all the moisture that will have moved through our area by then.  A couple spotty showers may linger on Sunday, but otherwise things look to dry up heading into the following week.  Also, a reminder that next weekend we’ll be losing one hour of sleep!

