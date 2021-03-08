Advertisement

All-Big 12 Awards: Drew named Coach of the Year, Five Baylor athletes honored

Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.
Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.(Baylor)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Scott Drew was named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, Davion Mitchell was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Mark Vital were also recognized as part of the 2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards chosen by the league’s head coaches.

Jared Butler repeated as a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, while Mitchell joined him on the All-Big 12 First Team after being a Third-Team honoree a season ago.

MaCio Teague was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team, his second-consecutive year picking up All-Big 12 honors and his fourth time named to an all-conference team. Vital earned All-Big 12 honorable mention, his third time earning All-Big 12 honors.

Mitchell and Vital were selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team for the second-consecutive season, with both honored unanimously, and they were joined on the team by Butler, marking the second-straight season the Bears have had three of the five players on the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua was honored on the league’s All-Newcomer Team.

Drew was selected for the second-consecutive season as the Big 12′s Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to their first conference championship since sharing the 1950 Southwest Conference title.

Mitchell became the first player in program history to win a conference Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was also named All-Big 12 First Team and repeated as a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team, this time as a unanimous selection. Vital was unanimously named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the second-straight season.

