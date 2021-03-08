Advertisement

Belton: Parents protest for children’s right to unmask in schools

Many claim that the individual school districts have denied their requests to not wear masks in...
Many claim that the individual school districts have denied their requests to not wear masks in schools throughout the pandemic, despite citing medical or religious reasons.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of Central Texas parents held a protest at the Bell County Courthouse Sunday, pleading educators to give parents and students the right to unmask their children in schools.

Evan Gauthier and other families believe now that the state mandate will officially end this Wednesday, parents and students should have the choice to mask up, not the districts.

“My face shield gives me headaches and it makes it harder for me to focus and read,” he said.

“It makes me panic and want to run away. I want to be at school, and I want to be able to bring my soccer ball out and play with my friends. I don’t like being told I’m going to hurt other people because I can’t wear a mask.”

Many claim that the individual school districts have denied their requests to not wear masks in schools throughout the pandemic, despite citing medical or religious reasons.

Gauthier’s mother, Andrea, says this led her son to a dark turn.

“In April 2020 I almost lost my son to isolation,” she said.

“The silent fear, anxiety and depression he was internalizing was the killer working in the corner.”

Parents say their biggest concern is that if their children have to stay home to not wear a mask, more virtual learning and continued isolation could have devastating effects on their learning and mental health.

Gauthier says the choice should belong to the parents.

“For the parents that want their children to wear facemasks, we are not trying to trample on your rights or your beliefs as parents,” she said.

“We fully support you to make the best decision for you and your children, but we also want that opportunity to decide for ours.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Tajuan Carvell Brooks, 43 charged with accident involving injury and false alarm or report.
PD: Man crashed into police unit, fled the scene and falsely reported car as stolen
Police were looking for witnesses Friday after an early-morning shooting on an interstate...
Texas man shot to death early Friday on interstate highway
File Graphic
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

Latest News

For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
Graduates attended a December Texas A&M University commencement ceremony at Reed Arena in...
Several Texas college campuses to keep mask mandates after governor’s order
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital