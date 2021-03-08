Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a trespassing incident.
According to Sheriff Joe Lopez, the woman was arrested Saturday night in response to a trespassing call in Golinda.
“She later failed to identify herself to deputies,” said Lopez.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact FCSO at (254) 803-1000.
Lopez says the woman is in the Falls County Jail in Marlin and will remain there until positive identification is complete.
