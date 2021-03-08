Fort Hood: Unit tackles suicide issue through physical activities, teamwork

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - One Fort Hood unit is tackling the issue of suicide in the field rather than in the classroom

The event, designed by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major, took traditional classes such as suicide prevention, equal opportunity and resiliency training out of the classroom to train soldiers to spot signs of teammates in need through challenging physical activities and teamwork instead of PowerPoint presentations.

“The Army gives us a lot of training tools and they usually come in the form of PowerPoint classes and then and they address an issue, but sometimes it doesn’t address the symptoms.” Command Sgt. Major Steven Campbell said.

While the traditional Army suicide prevention model is focused primarily on intervention skills for soldiers to help those struggling with suicide, Campbell hopes this training emphasizes self-care and the responsibility soldiers have to “value their own life.”

More than four dozen soldiers participated in the obstacle course, each obstacle representing a significant life event that added stress to a soldier’s life.

The training was not just in support of Fort Hood’s Soldier First Initiative.

it also focused on leaders listening to soldiers and asking the right questions.

The vital message throughout the training is “Value your life.”