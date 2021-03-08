Advertisement

Fort Hood: Unit tackles suicide issue through physical activities, teamwork

By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - One Fort Hood unit is tackling the issue of suicide in the field rather than in the classroom

The event, designed by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s command sergeant major, took traditional classes such as suicide prevention, equal opportunity and resiliency training out of the classroom to train soldiers to spot signs of teammates in need through challenging physical activities and teamwork instead of PowerPoint presentations.

“The Army gives us a lot of training tools and they usually come in the form of PowerPoint classes and then and they address an issue, but sometimes it doesn’t address the symptoms.” Command Sgt. Major Steven Campbell said.

While the traditional Army suicide prevention model is focused primarily on intervention skills for soldiers to help those struggling with suicide, Campbell hopes this training emphasizes self-care and the responsibility soldiers have to “value their own life.”

More than four dozen soldiers participated in the obstacle course, each obstacle representing a significant life event that added stress to a soldier’s life.

The training was not just in support of Fort Hood’s Soldier First Initiative.

it also focused on leaders listening to soldiers and asking the right questions.

The vital message throughout the training is “Value your life.”

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Jeff Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.
Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60
School desks (AP Images)
Texas school districts won’t lose funding based on decreased attendance
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas