From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo stickers printed in Spanish sit on the desk of an...
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo stickers printed in Spanish sit on the desk of an election judge to be distributed to voters after they cast their ballots in the atrium of Ball Arena, the home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before November’s election, Spanish-language misinformation inundated heavily Hispanic parts of the United States.

This campaign relied on doctored videos and conspiracy theories. It claimed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was beholden to socialists and that his party promoted the deep state, pedophilia and even satanic worship.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Latinos for...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives for a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)

But the flow of misinformation in Spanish has only intensified since Election Day. First it largely promulgated Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen.

More recently, it has sought to undermine vaccination efforts against the coronavirus or spread falsehoods about the Biden administration.

Researchers and advocates say it’s increasingly originating in sites based in Latin America, where the flow is harder to stop.

