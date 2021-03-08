H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate expiring on Wednesday.

Last week, the Texas-based grocery store chain said employees and vendors would continue to wear masks while customers would be urged, but not required to do the same.

Days later, H-E-B released a new statement saying its store protocol would not change.

In its updated news release, the company said, “We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we are thankful that we’ve seen strong compliance with mask-wearing at our stores. But we need the help of all Texans to ensure compliance continues. For those customers without masks we will give them one,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.