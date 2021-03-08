Advertisement

H-E-B: ‘We expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores”

H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate expiring on Wednesday.
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate...
H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate expiring on Wednesday.(H-E-B)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - H-E-B is working to clear up confusion about its mask policy ahead of the state’s mask mandate expiring on Wednesday.

Last week, the Texas-based grocery store chain said employees and vendors would continue to wear masks while customers would be urged, but not required to do the same.

Days later, H-E-B released a new statement saying its store protocol would not change.

In its updated news release, the company said, “We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores. H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we are thankful that we’ve seen strong compliance with mask-wearing at our stores. But we need the help of all Texans to ensure compliance continues. For those customers without masks we will give them one,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas

Latest News

School desks (AP Images)
Texas school districts won’t lose funding based on decreased attendance
NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train early Monday morning in Grimes County.
No injuries in train vs. tractor-trailer crash in Grimes County
Central Texas parents calling on districts to 'unmask children'
Central Texas parents calling on districts to 'unmask children'
The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman