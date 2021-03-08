Advertisement

Kansas mom charged with manslaughter, DUI after crash kills 5-year-old daughter

Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.
Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.(KWCH)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) - A Kansas woman is charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter after authorities said she was driving under the influence during a crash.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced 26-year-old Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the crash that killed 5-year-old Aleah Reyes.

Deputies said Lam was driving a Ford Escape early Sunday morning when she left the road and struck a concrete culvert. Reyes was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and reconstruction teams spent several hours investigating at the scene following the Sunday crash.

Lam only suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
School desks (AP Images)
Texas school districts won’t lose funding based on decreased attendance
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit on religious literature