Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher

For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
By STAFF
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District released the following statement about the passing of 25 year KISD veteran, David “Scott” Dumler’s passing:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David “Scott” Dumler, a history teacher at Killeen High School.

For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using music, costumes, and instruments. Described as “phenomenal,” Mr. Dumler created daily videos for his virtual learners and when he became too ill, he asked colleagues to continue to the tradition on his behalf. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved.

During his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler, as he led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white.

We offer our condolences and prayers to the entire Dumler family during this difficult time. A crisis counseling team will be available for grieving students and staff.

Mr. Dumler was 55 years old, funeral arrangements have not been announced.

