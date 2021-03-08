Longtime local law enforcement officer turned city administrator dies at 60

TROY, Texas (KWTX) – Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub, a longtime Central Texas law enforcement officer who transitioned into a career in city management, has died at the age of 60.

Straub passed away Saturday at his home from apparent natural causes, Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said.

He had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014.

“Jeff was a consummate professional that worked tirelessly to lead our organization, keeping the future of Troy foremost in his thoughts. His leadership, knowledge, and friendship will be sorely missed,” Troy Mayor Michael Morgan said.

Straub joined the Temple Police Department in 1982 and rose through the ranks to become a division commander, overseeing criminal investigations and support services.

He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994.

He served as McGregor’s police chief for more than two years and as Taylor’s police chief for more than 12 years before becoming Taylor’s assistant city manager, a position he held for more than five years, serving at one point as interim city manager.

Straub is survived by his fiancé, Donna Buck, and two children, Rachel and Jared.

Funeral services were pending Monday.

