NB I-35 shut down due to crash in Waco area

NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Northbound I-35 is shut down at mile marker 336 near the Brazos River area due to a crash that happened Monday morning.

According to the Waco Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Details about how the crash happened are unclear at this time, but one vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected.

The police department says two people were transported to the hospital, but there are no details about the extent of any injuries.

Traffic is backed up past the 18th Street exit.

Northbound I-35 is shut down at mile marker 336 near the Brazos River area due to a crash that happened earlier this morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Loop 340 to get around Waco instead. People traveling through the area can use exit 330 to Loop 340, turn right and drive 11.5 miles before turning right again and entering the on-ramp.

According to an alert from TxDOT, the estimated back-up is 1-2 miles.

There is no information at the time about what caused the crash or any injuries.

