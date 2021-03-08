NB I-35 shut down due to crash in Waco area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE 8:30 a.m. Northbound I-35 is shut down at mile marker 336 near the Brazos River area due to a crash that happened Monday morning.

According to the Waco Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Details about how the crash happened are unclear at this time, but one vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected.

The police department says two people were transported to the hospital, but there are no details about the extent of any injuries.

Traffic is backed up past the 18th Street exit.

