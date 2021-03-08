Advertisement

Pair wanted in Texas for shooting, killing game room employee during robbery

Police in Fort Worth say the two men seen in these surveillance photos shot and killed a game room employee during a robbery. Please call 817-392-4341 if you recognize them.(Surveillance images courtesy FWPD)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released surveillance video and still images of two suspects wanted for homicide and robbery.

Police said the pair robbed a game room on Altamesa Blvd. on Thursday, March 4 and shot and killed one of the employees inside.

The two were seen on video outside and inside the business.

The suspect wearing a white cap, has a tattoo on the right hand and left hand.

Police said the pair was seen driving away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information to share with police can call 817-392-4341.

