Seniors shine as Bears close out season with perfect home record

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was an exciting finale to what has been a dream-like season for the Baylor men’s basketball team.

The Bears wrapped up the regular season in style, knocking off 17th ranked Texas Tech, setting school and conference records along the way.

Senior Mark Vital had a double-double, scoring his tenth point on an alley-oop from Davion Mitchell creating a special moment.

Vital recalled after the game, “Davion told me he was going to get me that double-double. The next play he threw me that pass and I dunked it. I pointed to my family that came from Louisiana. I pointed to my mom, my dad, and even Coach Drew, because I knew that right there set the tone for me, knowing I have done all I could do for Baylor. That closed the book.”

Fellow senior MaCio Teague had 35 points and set school and conference records by making 10 three pointers. It was the type of legendary performance his beloved coach won’t forget anytime soon.

“When you are seeing that, as a coach, you’re like ‘get him the ball! Get him the ball!” laughed Coach Drew.

Teague says he was in the zone all game and he’s still focused on a National Championship, but he did take a moment to breathe it all in after the game ended.

“It was pretty joyful seeing everybody in championship hats and T-shirts,” says Teague.

This season has been historic. It is the first conference title since 1950, and the first time the Bears have gone undefeated at home since 1948.

In the aftermath, even as he was up on the ladder cutting down the nets, Coach Drew was happier for the people around him than for himself.

“It is definitely a lot more exciting for the players and fans being able to celebrate. I’m scared of heights, so I really didn’t like being on the ladder,” laughs Coach Drew, adding, “just to see everyone else happy is what makes me the happiest.”

The Bears will be back in action Thursday in the Big-12 tournament.

As the top seed, Baylor will play the winner of Kansas State and TCU.

