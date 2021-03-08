Spring-like week of weather with strong winds, clouds, warm temps, and eventually rain

We’re kicking off the work week with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, but it won’t be feeling like winter for long! Temperatures are expected to be well above average all week long as strong south winds pump moisture into the atmosphere ahead of a weekend storm system moving through. Monday’s morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s should reach the low 70s late this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Winds today will be relatively calm, but south winds may gust to between 25 and 20 MPH late this afternoon. South winds will NOT be letting up for the remainder of the week and we’re expecting strong gusts every day. Of course, south winds means the return of moisture and humidity. We’re expecting an increase in cloud coverage tonight which could lead to some isolated sprinkles early Tuesday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the entire day and may only give way to some afternoon sunshine late in the afternoon. South winds Tuesday gusting between 20 and 30 MPH will allow morning temperatures to start in the mid 50s while still warming into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Gusty south winds will likely increase Wednesday through Saturday and may be between 25 and 35 MPH throughout that entire time period. Just like with Tuesday, skies should stay mostly cloudy Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We’ll start out with clouds each day and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s while afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and potentially the low 80s. Even though we’ll have ample moisture, we’re missing a spark for rain. Outside of a stray shower Thursday or Friday, we should escape the work week without much, if any, rain. That won’t be the case this weekend as a cold front an upper-level low traverse the south Central Plains. Highs Saturday should drop slightly into the mid-70s and as a dry line and cold front approach the area late in the day, isolated pop-up strong storms could be possible. The severe weather chances are expected to be low Saturday, but storms may contain quarter-to-ping-pong ball size hail with 60-65 MPH wind gusts possible too. Afternoon rain chances Saturday are near 40% but will climb to near 50% Saturday night and into Sunday as a cold front slowly swings through the area. There won’t be a ton of instability in the atmosphere so severe weather chances are expected to stay low, but the slow-moving front could produce locally heavy rain before rain comes to a close in the afternoon. Rainfall totals just this weekend could be between a half-inch and an inch with locally higher amounts possible too. We should dry out early next week but another chance for rain is possible for the middle of next week.

