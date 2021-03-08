Advertisement

Texas school districts won’t lose funding based on decreased attendance

School desks (AP Images)
School desks (AP Images)(AP Images)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas public schools will be held harmless for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, bringing some additional relief to what has been a stressful year.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made the announcement in a conference call with superintendents late last week.

The decision means schools will not lose funding based on decreased attendance.

But, Morath said the emphasis should still be on in-person instruction.

School funding in Texas is a tricky topic, especially in the past decade. Districts receive funding based, at least in part, on attendance, and that has been hard during the pandemic.

He says districts can depend on funding from the state, as long as at least 80% of their students are learning in person.

“The best place for kids to be is in a school learning with their teachers, the loving educators that we employ,” Morath said.

“The goal is to support on campus instruction over the course of the rest of the year.”

Attendance has been down for many districts across the state, including Waco ISD.

Back in January, before it was announced schools would be held harmless for the rest of the year, superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said Waco ISD stood to lose around $6.5 million.

KWTX spoke again with Kincannon after the ice storm last month, and she said attendance has been another worry in an already worrisome year.

“We’ve done the best we can under some unprecedented circumstances,” Kincannon said. “And the additional pressure of attendance recording has really been a challenge for us.”

Morath says he understands that there will be times districts have to close due to COVID-19, but he adds districts would still have to go through the waiver process if that were the case.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single motorcycle accident backs-up traffic I-45 eastbound near Trimmier exit.
Single motorcycle accident on I-14 sends male and female to hospital
“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration...
Abbott launches “Operation Lone Star,” to enhance safety and security along the border
Medical personnel confer about COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus cases, related deaths rising in Texas
For over 25 years Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using...
Killeen ISD announces passing of beloved history teacher
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

Latest News

NB I-35 is shut down near mile marker 336 due to a crash.
Crash closes down stretch of northbound I-35 in Central Texas
Central Texas parents calling on districts to 'unmask children'
Central Texas parents calling on districts to 'unmask children'
The Falls County Sheriff is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was arrested...
Falls County: Deputies ask for public’s help identifying jailed woman
Many claim that the individual school districts have denied their requests to not wear masks in...
Belton: Parents protest for children’s right to unmask in schools