Texas school districts won’t lose funding based on decreased attendance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas public schools will be held harmless for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year, bringing some additional relief to what has been a stressful year.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath made the announcement in a conference call with superintendents late last week.

The decision means schools will not lose funding based on decreased attendance.

But, Morath said the emphasis should still be on in-person instruction.

School funding in Texas is a tricky topic, especially in the past decade. Districts receive funding based, at least in part, on attendance, and that has been hard during the pandemic.

He says districts can depend on funding from the state, as long as at least 80% of their students are learning in person.

“The best place for kids to be is in a school learning with their teachers, the loving educators that we employ,” Morath said.

“The goal is to support on campus instruction over the course of the rest of the year.”

Attendance has been down for many districts across the state, including Waco ISD.

Back in January, before it was announced schools would be held harmless for the rest of the year, superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said Waco ISD stood to lose around $6.5 million.

KWTX spoke again with Kincannon after the ice storm last month, and she said attendance has been another worry in an already worrisome year.

“We’ve done the best we can under some unprecedented circumstances,” Kincannon said. “And the additional pressure of attendance recording has really been a challenge for us.”

Morath says he understands that there will be times districts have to close due to COVID-19, but he adds districts would still have to go through the waiver process if that were the case.

