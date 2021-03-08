Waco Wetlands scheduled for prescribed burn Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you see smoke Monday in the area near the Waco Wetlands located at 1752 Eichelberger Crossing in Waco, it could be because the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) has been scheduled to conduct an 130 acre prescribed burn March 8th, 2021.

Location of 130 acre prescribed burn. (Texas A&M Forest Service)

TFS says the weather and fuel conditions meet prescription and the burn will be finished in one day.

The Forest Service conducts prescribed burns in natural areas and state parks to improve habitat for wildlife by restoring woodlands, wetlands and savannahs in the Waco Wetlands Area and reduce the chance for a potentially destructive wildfire to occur.

TFS says, local emergency management officials have been notified and will assist with the burn.

If you’re near the burn area, the TFS Burn Boss advises that there may be smoke that reduces visibility on neighboring roads and asks travelers to reduce their speed and use their headlights when smoke is present.

For more information regarding the planned burn or to request notification for the day of the burn, please contact: Victoria Wenkman, Regional WUI Coordinator II, Texas A&M Forest Service, vwenkman@tfs.tamu.edu, 254-633-8612

